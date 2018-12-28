A Maryland man was charged with murder after shooting another man in Prince George’s County in June, authorities said Friday.

On June 26 at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Binghampton Place in Upper Marlboro for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 22-year-old James Puryear of Bowie suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Friday, police said they arrested 23-year-old Alhaji Bah of Bowie, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting. It stemmed from a dispute between Bah and Puryear, who were acquaintances, according to police.

Police asked anyone with further information contact them at 301-772-4925.