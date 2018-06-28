A man from Montgomery County, Md., was arrested this week after D.C. police said he stole credit cards from office buildings and a church in Northwest Washington.

The incidents started in August 2017 and ended in April, police said. On Tuesday, police arrested Nakym Jon Sheffield, 39, of Germantown, Md.

He was charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of credit card fraud.

Police said the first charges stem from an Aug. 9, 2017, burglary of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in the 4700 block of Whitehaven Parkway NW, near Foxhall Crescent. Police said Sheffield took money and credit cards from a purse and used the cards to make purchases.

On March 26, police said, Sheffield entered an office building in the 1200 block of 18th Street NW and took credit cards. Charges were made on the cards, police said.

Authorities said Sheffield struck three days later, on March 29, when he took credit cards from a purse while inside a business in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, in Georgetown. The final incident occurred April 13, when police said he took a credit card from an office in the 1400 block of M Street NW.