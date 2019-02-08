A Maryland man was convicted of murder this week in a fatal College Park shooting that turned out to be a robbery setup, prosecutors said.

William Moore Jr., 33, was found guilty Thursday of murder, armed robbery and other related charges in the 2017 slaying of Rawle Farley, 36.

Farley invited Moore to his College Park, Md., apartment on March 26, 2017, believing he was buying a computer from Moore, prosecutors said. Farley had previously purchased a computer from Moore and arranged for a second sale.

When Moore and two other men arrived, they robbed Farley, shot him and beat Farley’s friend before fleeing, prosecutors said.



[He thought he was going to buy a computer, but then he was killed]

“I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict and I hope that Mr. Farley’s family including his mother, father, two brothers, and 12-year-old son, can now begin to heal from this horrific tragedy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement announcing the conviction.

Moore’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

Moore faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

