A Silver Spring man died early Saturday after his car was hit by a box truck on the Beltway in Prince George’s County, police said.

The man, Kwesi Kwaasi, 37, was driving a 2006 Acura TL on the Inner Loop of the Beltway in New Carrollton just before 4:30 a.m., when his car was rear-ended by a 2015 Freightliner box truck, according to the Maryland State Police.

Kwaasi died at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but said a preliminary investigation found that Kwaasi had changed lanes in front of the box truck.

“It seems that failure to give full time and attention, unsafe lane change and failure to yield the right of way were contributing factors in this collision,” police said in a news release.

Two lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop were closed for about three hours after the crash, according to police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the state police at 301-345-3101.