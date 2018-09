A 53-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Laytonsville, Md., officials said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 20400 block of Zion Road. A preliminary investigation found Marvin Dewitt Dutton, of Gaithersburg, was driving a 1995 Cadillac Eldorado north when it went off the road, hit a fence and then overturned, according to Montgomery County police.

Dutton was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate why he went off the road.