Initial indications were that the truck was on its route and traveling on a curve when it slid off the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office. Williams was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver and two passengers working for the Ecology Services recycling company were working their route and traveling westbound on Ira Sears Road. The driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve on the icy, snowy roadway. The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, and emergency personnel treated and released them on the scene.
The investigation by the sheriff’s office is ongoing.
Since the start of this recent weather system, sheriff’s deputies have responded to more than 340 calls for service, including more than 20 property-damage and personal-injury accidents, and nearly 20 assists to other police departments and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.