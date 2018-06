A motorist was killed Friday in Charles County in a head-on collision with a vehicle that crossed into his lane, the Maryland State Police said.

They said Joseph Antonio Davis, 32, of Marbury, Md., was driving east on Route 225 when the other vehicle crossed into his lane from the westbound lanes. The incident occurred about 4:40 p.m. east of Arlough Place in the La Plata area.

Police said it was unknown why the other vehicle crossed the double lines.