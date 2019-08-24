An Upper Marlboro man has died of his injuries weeks after his car crashed into a tree, police said.

Stanley Broadie, 61, was driving west on a sharp right curve on South Osborne Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 7 when his car veered, hit a tree and flipped, according to Prince George’s County police.

Broadie was the only person in the car and was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on Thursday.

