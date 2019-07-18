A 28-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Mondell Valentine, of Takoma Park, Md.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. in th 3800 block of 2nd Street SE. Officers found Valentine suffering from a gunshot wound and police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have made no arrests and did not discuss a possible motive.

There have been 86 homicides in the District this year, up from 80 at this time in 2018.

