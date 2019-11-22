Sheffield was involved in the incidents from March to May 2018. He was arrested and charged in May 2018 and had a six-day trial this week. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

According to prosecutors, Sheffield stole a teacher's wallet from an empty classroom at Bridges Elementary School in Northeast Washington and used it at a Safeway store.

AD

In April, he stole money and credit cards from teachers’ empty classrooms at two elementary schools in Southeast Washington. He charged over $500 in Visa gift cards and bought items at a grocery store.

AD

And in May, Sheffield went to Stanton Elementary School in Southeast Washington and stole money and credit cards from a school administrator and a teacher while they were helping at the morning drop-off. He tried to buy $400 in Visa gift cards at a Target store in D.C.

AD