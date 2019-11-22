A Maryland man has been found guilty of burglarizing four separate elementary schools in the District, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Nakym Sheffield, 41, of Germantown, was found guilty on 13 counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and credit card fraud at a trial in D.C. Superior Court.

Sheffield was involved in the incidents from March to May 2018. He was arrested and charged in May 2018 and had a six-day trial this week. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

According to prosecutors, Sheffield stole a teacher's wallet from an empty classroom at Bridges Elementary School in Northeast Washington and used it at a Safeway store.

In April, he stole money and credit cards from teachers’ empty classrooms at two elementary schools in Southeast Washington. He charged over $500 in Visa gift cards and bought items at a grocery store.

And in May, Sheffield went to Stanton Elementary School in Southeast Washington and stole money and credit cards from a school administrator and a teacher while they were helping at the morning drop-off. He tried to buy $400 in Visa gift cards at a Target store in D.C.

