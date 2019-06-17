A millionaire day trader who was having a secret bomb shelter and tunnels built under his home in Bethesda, Md., was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for the death of a worker caught in what prosecutors had labelled a“death trap.”

Over the course of a nearly three-hour sentencing hearing, Daniel Beckwitt, 28, was described as brilliant, obsessive, idiosyncratic, uncaring, and someone with “a complete lack of empathy” for others.

“I can’t imagine what you could have done if you considered altruistic needs,” Montgomery County Circuit Judge Margaret Schweitzer said, ticking off how Beckwitt could have used his advanced computer skills to help disabled people communicate or help the nation ward off hacking attacks.

A one time university electrical engineering student, Beckwitt several years ago became obsessed by the threat of North Korea and missile strikes, his attorney, Robert Bonsib, said in court. To build his bunker, Beckwitt didn’t want to hire professional contractors, according to early trial testimony, because he wanted to keep the project secret.

[Earlier coverage: Secret tunnels were built as nuclear bomb shelter]

So he hired people including Askia Khafra, 21, whom Beckwitt met after investing money in Khafra’s start-up venture. Khafra worked for long stretches and slept in the tunnels, according to testimony.

In September 2017, Khafra was working in the tunnels when an accidental electrical fire broke out in the basement above him. Khafra smelled smoke, climbed up and tried to escape from the basement. But he was overcome by smoke, had trouble making it through hoarding-type clutter and burned to death, according to testimony at trial in April where Beckwitt was convicted of “depraved heart” second-degree murder..

In reaching the verdict, jurors determined Beckwitt had acted in “extreme disregard for human life.”

“The acts and omissions that led to (Khafra’s) death were criminal to be sure,” Schweitzer told Beckwitt at sentencing, “but not intentional.”

Khafra’s parents, relatives and friends had spoken emotionally earlier Monday about his kindness and warm nature. Schweitzer picked up on that.

“By all accounts, Askia Khafra was one of our community’s bright lights,” the judge said. “Loving, giving, genuine, smart, loyal. He was also a dreamer.”

