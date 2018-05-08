Three people were killed at a sprawling home in Maryland on Monday, gunned down by a neighbor searching for his wife who had fled from him after he’d held her captive over the weekend, police officials said.

The suspect, Christopher W. Snyder, 41, pursued his wife from his home to a nearby house along the same small cul-de-sac, shooting three people in his rampaging path before going back to his residence.

Trained negotiators spoke to him by phone for hours, trying to get him to surrender near Brookeville in the northeast section of the county. SWAT teams staked their positions. At 11 p.m., they forced their way in.

“Did they just break in the front door?” Snyder asked a negotiator over the phone, police said.

Then Snyder hung up, and fatally shot himself, according to police.

Snyder’s wife, whom police did not name, was not injured in the chaos.

The three victims, as of what the investigation showed late Monday, appeared to have been bystanders: A neighbor, a friend of the neighbor’s who had just arrived from out of town for a visit, and a contractor working on the house.

Police officials have not released the victims’ names. On Tuesday, investigators expected to comb through both houses, and dig deeper into Snyder’s past.

“He was a nut case,” said one nearby resident, Todd Greenstone, a farmer who lives in the area.

In an interview Monday night, Greenstone said he got to know Snyder in recent years after Snyder came to Greenstone’s farm to take part in target shooting with Greenstone’s friends. “I just didn’t care for the guy,” Greenstone said. “We do good, clean, honest shooting, some skeet shooting. He came loaded for bear.”

Greenstone said Snyder arrived once to a target shooting session with two guns holstered at his waist and another around his ankle. He also brought assault-style rifles, and wanted to set up multiple targets. He spoke cryptically of working for an agency “with three letters,” which Greenstone said came across to him as nonsense.

“I asked him not to come back to the farm,” Greenstone said.

Police received their first calls — to the Montgomery County 911 center — at 3:44 p.m. Monday. Several callers reported a “possible domestic situation involving a person with a gun,” said Montgomery Police Chief Tom Manger.

As the 911 callers tried to piece together what was happening, they “heard what sounded like gunshots in the background during some of the 911 calls,” Manger said.

Police officers rushed to 22002 Brown Farm Road — the home of Snyder’s neighbor — where they found three adults who had been shot, Manger said.

“Three other adults, including the suspect’s wife, managed to escape,” Manger said.

Greenstone said the houseguest shot had arrived for a planned beach outing this week with her host and their families. “It’s horrible,” Greenstone said of the killings.

Shortly after getting to the scene, officers learned Snyder lived two doors down from where the bodies were found. They set a perimeter.

Heavily armed SWAT trucks arrived, taking up positions around Snyder’s home and on the lawn.

“We need him to come out and peacefully surrender,” Capt. Paul Starks, a police spokesman said as the negotiations wore on Monday night.

At 11 p.m., “our tactical team breached the front door,” said Manger.

Officers outside Snyder’s home then heard a single gunshot. He was found dead in his home “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Manger said.

Late Monday, Manger said police would be careful while searching Snyder’s home. “During the negotiations, there was some discussion about explosives. We also know that there are a number of guns in the home as well,” Manger said.

Snyder’s wife spoke with police Monday.

She told them “she had been held by her husband over the weekend, and took an opportunity to run out of the house and went into the neighbor’s house,” Manger said, “which I think ultimately caused him to go to that neighbor’s house, where he killed the three people … At this point, we’re not aware of any prior history between the suspect and these victims.”

Manger said Snyder was known to police.

“We’ve had a number of contacts with this suspect in the past over a number of different issues,” Manger said, adding that his department will be releasing more details about those interactions.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.