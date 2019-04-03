Police said a 21-year-old Maryland man died in a crash over the weekend. (iStock)

A 21-year-old Maryland man died over the weekend after a crash in which speed may have been a factor, authorities said.

Trevon Hudson-White of Clinton, was driving west on Ritchie Road not far from the Beltway about 1 a.m. Sunday when he crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, according to Prince George’s County Police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in White’s car and the driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said investigators are “looking into whether excessive speed played a role” in the crash.

