Police have identified the man fatally shot on July 4 in Langley Park as Felipe Gonzalez-Len, 28.

Gonzalez-Len was found in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound at around 3 a.m., Prince George’s County police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities are working to find the shooter and determine the motive.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).