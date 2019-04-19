A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting in 2017 of two men who were passengers in his car.

According to prosecutors, at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan 17, 2017, Matthew Moore Jr., 34, of District Heights, drove his white Kia Optima into the 600 block of 14th Place NE and parked. Inside the car were passengers Ronnell Reaves, 22, and 23-year-old Kevin Kennedy.

At one point, Moore and Reaves got out of the car and walked into a nearby alley. Minutes later, the two men returned to the car, where Kennedy was waiting. Moore, prosecutors say, then pulled out a gun and shot both men multiple times.

Reaves died at the scene. Kennedy survived a little more than a year but died of complications from his injuries in July 2018.

Authorities conducted a search of Moore’s home, where they founded a loaded .40 caliber, subcompact, semiautomatic gun.

The gun was loaded with cartridges that were consistent with the four shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting. Moore has been in D.C. jail since his arrest on Feb. 6, 2017.

In August, Moore pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to two counts of second-degree murder while armed. The plea, which was approved by Judge Danya A. Dayson, called for a sentence of between 24 and 36 years in prison.

Months later, Moore tried to withdraw his plea, but Dayson rejected his motion.

The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse is a courthouse of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC. (Keith Alexander/TWP)

