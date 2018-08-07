A 36-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison on charges related to firebombing his girlfriend’s apartment two years ago, authorities said.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Richard Butler III of Landover, Md., on Monday to 20 years, followed by three years of supervised release. Butler was convicted of possession of explosives, malicious use of explosive materials and other charges.

The incident happened March 4, 2016, when a fire was reported at the apartment of Butler’s then girlfriend. Investigators figured out that Butler had used plastic bottles, motor oil and gasoline to make an “improvised incendiary device” in the apartment.

The girlfriend was not home at the time of the fire because she was talking with police about a complaint of alleged sexual abuse involving Butler and her minor daughter, investigators said.

Surveillance-camera videos from a nearby gas station showed a man who was later identified as Butler pumping gas and putting it in plastic water bottles.

Butler was also involved in a case in which he shot at D.C. police officers in March 2016, weeks after the Maryland incident.

The officers were not struck. Butler tested positive for the hallucinogenic drug PCP after his arrest in the D.C. case. He had also been convicted of felonies in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Butler pleaded guilty in July 2016 to two counts of assault on a police officer while armed and two gun violations, according to online records of D.C. Superior Court. In February 2017, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison on that case.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.