A Maryland man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a police officer Monday in Prince George’s County, authorities said Tuesday.

On Monday around 2:30 p.m., detectives were in the 6000 block of Maxwell Drive investigating a car-theft ring when they saw 25-year-old Tywan Jackson of Fort Washington get into a stolen vehicle with a gun, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

[Police exchange gunfire and shoot man during auto theft ring investigation in Prince George’s County]

When police moved to arrest Jackson, he shot at an officer through the windshield before police returned fire, striking him, the statement said. No officers were injured.

Jackson remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement, and was charged with attempted first-degree murder, firearm charges and auto theft, among other counts. A weapon recovered from the vehicle Jackson entered was reported stolen in July, the statement said.

Officers Brandon Westfall and Brendan Strokes were involved in the shooting, police said; Westfall is a two-year veteran of the department, and Stokes is a one-year veteran. The officers are on routine administrative leave pending outcome of an investigation of the shooting, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 301-856-2660.