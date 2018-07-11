A Maryland man was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday and fleeing with two children, causing an Amber alert to be issued, authorities said Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the home of 35-year old Dwight Perry in the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg for the report of a stabbing, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Perry’s girlfriend was found inside the residence suffering from a stab wound to her lower back that was not life threatening, the statement said; the victim said Perry had stabbed her after an argument and fled with his two children.

Perry, who saw an Amber alert issued after the incident, stopped at a firehouse in Prince George’s County and turned himself in, the statement said. One of his children, an 18-month-old, was found at day-care center, and the other, a 9-year-old, was with a family member, according to Prince George’s County police.

Montgomery County police said Perry admitted to stabbing the victim, and he was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault before being held without bond.