A man was fatally shot in the District on Friday, the police said.Anthony Kelley, 39, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 29th Street SE, according to the police.He was found inside a residential building, they said.No motive was reported, and no information about a suspect was available.