A 22-year-old man who was shot in mid-April in Prince George's County has died, officials said, and they have ruled his death a homicide.Detectives said Karim Kambo Jr. was shot April 18 at an apartment in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park.Police said an initial investigation found that Kambo, of College Park, was shot several times inside the apartment. He died June 10. Authorities said they do not believe "this was a random crime."Detectives said they are trying to figure out a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.