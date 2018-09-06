A 33-year-old Maryland man expected to go on trial for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend died in his jail cell Thursday morning after apparently hanging himself, according to law enforcement officials.

Tyler Tessier was accused of shooting Laura Wallen, 31, in a remote field in Damascus a year ago. Prosecutors had compiled what appeared to be a strong case against him.

Opening statements in his case were set to begin on Thursday.

Tessier started the morning at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Clarksburg. He had left his single cell to shower, returned, and was preparing to be taken to the Circuit courthouse in Rockville, said Robert Green, director of the county’s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.

It was then that, according to initial findings, he hanged himself, Green said. Tessier had been housed in protective custody, Green said. He had been held since his arrest last September.

Last year, Tessier had stood before a bank of TV cameras, pleading for Wallen — who was then considered a missing person — to return home. A popular school teacher, Wallen had been seen in more than a week.



“Laura, if you’re listening, it doesn’t matter what’s happened,” Tessier said, adding, “There’s nothing we can’t fix together.”

As soon as late morning Thursday, a jury in Montgomery County had been expected to begin learning what prosecutors said Tessier was desperately trying to hide as he stood before the cameras: that he had killed Wallen in a remote field and buried her in a shallow grave.

His trial was expected to last at least two weeks.

“The evidence will show that Ms. Wallen was shot once in the back of the head, at the brain stem,” prosecutors wrote in recent court filings. “Testimony will be admitted that the defendant knew exactly where to shoot that would lead to Ms. Wallen’s death.”

The filings also suggested a motive: Tessier was engaged to another woman, but neither she nor Wallen knew about Tessier’s dual relationships.



“The state will put forth evidence that in the days before Ms. Wallen’s murder, the defendant knew that the two lives he was living were about to collide,” prosecutors John McCarthy, Donna Fenton and Mary Herdman wrote.

Less clear in court filings is what Tessier’s defense would have presented to jurors.

His attorney, Allen Wolf, has said his client was innocent of the charges. “Although he has made mistakes in his personal life,” Wolf said last year, “he cared deeply about Laura Wallen and never would have physically hurt her.”

As the case evolved, a riveting image had been Tessier’s public appeal for Wallen to come home, with its echoes — if prosecutors were right — of Californian Scott Peterson in 2003 giving tear-filled interviews about his missing, pregnant wife Laci. “She knows how much she’s loved, how much she’s missed,” he told NBC11, as if sending a message to Laci. “And be strong, and we’re working to get you home.”

He was convicted of her murder a year later.

Tessier’s initial accounts to detectives, as relayed in court filings, said he and Wallen had fallen prey to random attackers, an account in the public manner of Susan Smith of South Carolina or Charles Stuart of Boston.

Smith claimed in 1994 that her two young sons had been abducted by a carjacking suspect she described as African American. “We just got to get them home,” she told TV cameras.

She was convicted of drowning the boys in a pond.

Stuart claimed in 1989 that he and his pregnant wife were shot by an African American attacker in an incident that left his wife dead and him wounded.

Later, as detectives closed in on Stuart, suspecting he’d shot himself as part of an insurance hoax, Stuart committed suicide by jumping off a bridge.

In 2017, as detectives focused on Tessier, he allegedly invoked surprise, lethal attacks as the cause of Wallen’s death in explanations investigators later dismissed as not credible.

“After initial denials,” Montgomery County prosecutors wrote, “the defendant stated he and Ms. Wallen had been kidnapped by several African American men in Olney at Ms. Wallen’s home, and they were forced to drive to the field in Damascus in the defendant’s vehicle, where the men proceeded to shoot Ms. Wallen. The defendant stated his life was spared because he pleaded with the men.”

Wallen had been a popular teacher at Wilde Lake High School, in Columbia, Md. She went missing in early September of last year. Her family couldn’t reach her on her phone. They called the police.

Detectives conducted an intense search, all the while talking to Tessier, whom they described as her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend. The detectives learned about the second woman, they later said in court papers, and became increasingly suspicious of what they would call Tessier’s changing stories.

On Sept. 11, police officials held a news conference appealing for help finding Wallen. They invited Tessier to attend, an offer extended in part to see what he might say in front of news reporters.

Tessier sat beside Wallen’s parents before he rose to speak.

“It was all we could do to be seen as a unified family with him,” Wallen’s father, Mark, would say later. “And it was absolutely the hardest thing that my wife could do would be to sit next to him and hold his hand. And she had to hold his hand with two hands because she was shaking so badly.”

Detectives arrested Tessier two days later, on the day they discovered Wallen’s body.

Tessier’s attorney, Wolf, signaled he would try to prevent prosecutors from showing jurors photos of Wallen’s body after it was discovered in the grave, and halt them from dwelling on medical records that highlight her pregnancy.

“This is a highly emotional case. It’s the homicide of a pregnant, young woman,” the attorney had said at a pretrial hearing. “I think a major concern, I know for me and my client, and I think a major concern for the court, has got to be how to make sure that a jury decides this case fairly, based on the facts and the evidence..”