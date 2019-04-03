A staff sergeant with the Maryland National Guard died after being involved in a crash along a Baltimore area highway.

Officials said Dinora Flores, 33, of Damascus, Md., was struck by a truck and then pushed into the path of a tractor-trailer along Route 30 in Resistertown on Tuesday, according to Fox 45 News. She died at a hospital.

Officials with the National Guard said Flores joined in 2009 and worked at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation near the crash scene, according to an article on WBAL TV11.

On Twitter, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said: Flores “served our state and country with great distinction. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Flores family in your prayers at this difficult time.” He ordered all Maryland flags to fly at half-staff until “she is laid to rest.”

