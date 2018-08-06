A Baltimore County police office, on his way to an emergency call, hit and killed a pedestrian, the police say. (iStock/iStock)

A Baltimore County police officer who was responding to a call struck and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night, the police said.

The county police said the officer was responding about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a home invasion with a possible shooting when the 71-year-old pedestrian was struck.

Police said the pedestrian, Robert Louis Mayo, who lived in the county had crossed Liberty Road and had entered the center turn lane in front of the police vehicle.

According to police, the officer had been going east on Liberty Road “in emergency status” After being struck, the pedestrian was thrown into the westbound lane where he was struck by another vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

In a statement issued Sunday, the county police said the matter remained under investigation. They said the officer’s name would be released later.

The site of the incident is in the Randallstown area of Baltimore County, a few miles northwest of Baltimore City.