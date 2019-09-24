A Maryland pastor was charged with sexual offenses in Montgomery County after allegedly attempting to rape a minor who was a congregant, police said Tuesday.

In May, a victim told police Octavio Cantarero, 42, a pastor at the Iglesia Pentecostal Principe De Paz in Gaithersburg, told her she was too young to live alone and provided her with a room at the church to use, Montgomery County Police said in a statement.

On Jan. 16, Cantarero brought her to a room in the church that had a bed and stated that the two would sleep there, according to the statement. During the night, the victim woke up to Cantarero attempting to rape her, and he asked the victim not to tell anyone, saying he could help pay for her clothes, rent and school, and that her demons had provoked him, according to the allegations in the statement.

Cantarero turned himself into detectives on Sept. 21 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said, and he was charged with committing sexual offenses, including attempted second-degree rape. He was held without bond, according to police.

