A Maryland man struck by a car in December died of his injuries this week.

Anthony Butcher, 25, had been crossing Whitfield Chapel Road near Annapolis Road in Lanham about 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 7 when a car traveling south hit him, Prince George’s County police said.

The driver that struck Butcher was not hurt and stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. Butcher was taken to a hospital and treated.

