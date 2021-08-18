Owen, 33, and the five other officers are accused of orchestrating false thefts of their debit cards or vehicles, then reporting those concocted thefts to authorities and their banks and insurance companies. A federal grand jury indicted the officers in July and the charges were unsealed Wednesday.
At the time of the three alleged incidents, which prosecutors say happened in 2019 and early 2020, Owen was still employed by the Prince George’s County Police Department. Two other officers, 33-year-old Mark Ross Johnson Jr. and 34-year-old Candace Danielle Tyler, also worked for the Prince George’s police department. All three are corporals assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
Owen is suspended without pay and Johnson and Tyler are suspended with pay, according to the department.
The three remaining indicted officers include Conrad Darwin D’Haiti, 52, of the Maryland National Capital Park Police; Philip James Dupree, 37, of the Fairmount Heights Police Department; and Jaron Earl Taylor, 27, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
The departments for D’Haiti, Dupree and Taylor did not immediately respond to requests for comment or queries on the officers’ employment statuses.
D’Haiti was previously employed by the Prince George’s County Police Department and won an award in 2016 for his work running the Law Enforcement Exploring program.
The first scheme, according to the indictment, involved Dupree, Johnson, Taylor and Tyler from May to June of 2019. The four officers conspired to defraud three banks by orchestrating the withdrawal of money from their own accounts via ATMs, prosecutors allege. The officers “coordinated the submission of police reports to PGPD,” the indictment said, then submitted false claims to their banks seeking reimbursement.
In January 2020, prosecutors allege, D’Haiti and Owen “coordinated the relocation and vandalism” of D’Haiti’s vehicle, then falsely reported it as stolen to the county police department and to D’Haiti’s insurance company.
That same month, Owen worked with Taylor to relocate and hide a vehicle in a garage, then file another false police report, the indictment alleges. An unnamed co-conspirator then submitted an insurance claim for the reportedly stolen vehicle, prosecutors said.
The officers, if convicted of the charges, face decades in prison.
“We are committed to holding accountable anyone who takes advantage of their position of public trust to illegally benefit themselves,” Jonathan Lenzner, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said in a statement. “As alleged in this indictment, these members of law enforcement violated their oaths to make money through fraud schemes that not only victimized financial institutions and insurance companies but also risked undermining trust in our criminal justice system.”
It was not immediately clear whether the officers had attorneys representing them in this case.
How breakdowns in oversight allowed Prince George’s to rack up a $26 million bill on a police lawsuit