A Maryland political consultant pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to solicit millions in contributions through “scam” political action committees that were portrayed as supporting candidates and other causes, federal prosecutors said.

Kelley Rogers, 55, of Annapolis, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Rogers preyed upon his victims’ political beliefs with the intent of enriching his companies, his business partners, and himself,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a statement.

Prosecutors said court documents showed Rogers operated multiple PACs from August 2012 through last year. Among them, prosecutors said, were the Conservative Strike Force, Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority Fund.

In one instance, prosecutors said Rogers, working with an email vendor, represented through Conservative Strike Force in and around 2013 that contributions would support campaigns for candidates for attorney general and governor in Virginia.

[FBI searches Republican political consulting firm in Annapolis]

Among other things, the prosecutors said, Rogers indicated that the contributions would be used for get-out-the-vote efforts and for attorneys to ensure election integrity. He later said that donations would go to support military veterans, according to prosecutors.

But prosecutors said Rogers spent nearly all of the raised money to benefit himself, his associates and his PACs. They said most of the donor money went toward soliciting more donations.

Ken Cuccinelli II, a Republican who ran for Virginia governor in 2013, sued the Conservative Strike Force and Annapolis political consulting firm Strategic Consulting Group in 2014, alleging they raised almost $2.2 million to support his gubernatorial campaign but steered little money to him.

The Conservative Strike Force agreed in 2015 to pay Cuccinelli $85,000 to settle the lawsuit. The Strategic Campaign Group said it would turn over donor information.

Cuccinelli now serves as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In 2017, federal authorities searched the offices of Strategic Campaign Group, The Washington Post reported at the time.

As part of Tuesday’s plea, prosecutors said Rogers agreed to pay $491,299 in restitution to victims of the fraud scheme, as well as a forfeiture judgment of $208,954.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

