An inmate in a maximum-security prison in Maryland died Saturday after being attacked during an altercation in the exercise yard, according to the state police.

The inmate, Herbert Mayes, 33, died at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Md., state police said. No cause of death was given.

Police said corrections officers went to the yard about 1:20 p.m. and took six of those in the dispute into police custody. Medical aid was summoned for Mayes, the state police said.

Emergency care was provided for Mayes until county rescue personnel arrived, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A state government website lists the prison as a maximum security institution. Officials said a homicide investigation was underway. An autopsy is to be conducted, the police said Sunday in a statement.

The offense for which Mayes was imprisoned was not immediately clear, and his hometown was not given.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news