A Maryland prison inmate died Sunday after an altercation with another inmate, the state police said.

They identified the inmate as Wilbur Moyer, II, 30. He was in the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, the police said.

According to police a corrections officer spotted an altercation between Moyer and a second inmate. The officer called for immediate medical aid for Moyer. Emergency treatment was given until he could be taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

They said the matter was under investigation and an autopsy was to be conducted.

On a Maryland government website, the Western is described as a maximum security prison.

