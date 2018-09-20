A shooting involving multiple victims has been reported near Aberdeen, Md., authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:09 a.m. to the area near Spesutia and Perryman roads. Few details were available.

In a Twitter message, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said “the situation is still fluid.” They advised people to avoid the area.

Agents from the FBI and the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding to the incident.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen.” He went on, “our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

The location is about 70 miles northeast of Washington.

A man who was two blocks from the area told WBAL-TV that dozens of police officers arrived, jumped out of their cars and began to run.

Workers at an auto repair shop in the area said they had locked the doors. There are several businesses in the area that are housed in warehouses.

The incident comes after three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a business park in October 2017. And in 2016, two sheriff deputies were shot and killed at a Panera restaurant in Harford County.