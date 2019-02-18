Two men were arrested Sunday after Maryland State Police troopers found weapons, drugs and cash in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to an incident report, the arrest occurred about 5 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Frederick County after officers pulled over a Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation.

The troopers conducting the stop smelled what they believed to be marijuana when they approached the vehicle and found probable cause to search it. Officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber revolver. a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun, 8.9 grams of cocaine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and $14,000, the report said.

Efrain Torres-Eusebio, 21 and his passenger Jose Alberto Santiago-Miguel, 20, were charged with multiple weapons and drug charges.

Police said they were assisted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Read more:

Man dies as flames engulf portable toilet near stadium in Baltimore, officials say

Search on for suspect in shooting that set off panic at Maryland’s largest mall

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news