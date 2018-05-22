An 18-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man in Laurel fled to a family member’s home in North Carolina before authorities arrested him this week, police said.

Steven Jerome Clark Jr. of Laurel is awaiting extradition to Maryland after authorities apprehended him in Wilmington, N.C., on Monday, according to a statement from Laurel officials.

Clark was wanted in the killing of William Harold Riley Jr., 19, of Howard County, police said.

Riley was found with gunshot wounds in a car on April 24 in the 15800 block of Millbrook Lane in Laurel, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Clark five days after the shooting, police said. The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals tracked him to a home in North Carolina on Monday night, police said

Clark attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended, police said.