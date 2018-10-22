A Maryland teenager accused of threatening a shooting at a high school he had recently attended was ordered to remain jailed Monday as authorities said he had access to two semiautomatic rifles and ammunition.

“We may never really know what we’ve avoided,” Montgomery County District Judge John C. Moffett said in court. “It seems this defendant should not be released until we are certain he does not pose a risk of danger to the public.”

Luis Amilcar Cabrera, 18, of Rockville was charged last week with making a “threat of mass violence” at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda. The charge, punishable by up to 10 years in jail, was based on social media messages he had posted, including images of himself holding assault-style rifles, according to court documents.

Cabrera had attended Walter Johnson until early 2018 but did not graduate, according to county school officials.

In seeking criminal charges against Cabrera, investigators stated that several students and school officials were placed in “reasonable fear” that a crime of violence would be committed, according to court records.

Other students tipped police to the social media postings, and police arrested Cabrera on Thursday at an apartment in Towson, north of Baltimore.

Officers found two semiautomatic rifles and ammunition for the guns in the apartment, said Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery police spokesman. The weapons were legally owned by another resident of the apartment, not by Cabrera, Starks said.

The guns were described in court papers as an AR-15 rifle and a .40-caliber Kel-Tec rifle. Starks said investigators were concerned about Cabrera’s access to the guns because of the photos he posted on social media.

Neither arrest records nor information in court Monday described Cabrera’s alleged intentions or his commitment to following through on the purported threats.

In at least one posting, as described in court papers, Cabrera wrote “Ha, ha” before stating, “I’m going to shoot up the school.” He also wrote that he hoped everyone at Walter Johnson died, and he wrote the words “school shooter” followed by someone else’s name.

“It is important to note that there is no indication that any of these threats were carried out,” Stephanie Ferner, an attorney representing Cabrera, said in court Monday. She said her client has “absolutely no” criminal record and for two years has worked part-time as a cashier in a grocery store.

Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson indicated that Cabrera posed an immediate danger to public safety. The prosecutor said he was worried for the safety of students who had reported Cabrera’s social media postings. “The concern is that he knows who he sent these videos to,” Larson said.

Moffett ruled to keep Cabrera held on no-bond status.

The social media postings were brazen conduct “designed to cause chaos, fear and disruption,” said Moffett, noting Cabrera’s access to weapons.

On Feb. 23, Cabrera posted a Snapchat message stating, “I hope everyone at WJ dies,” according to police statements filed in court.

“Students at Walter Johnson HS brought it to the attention of the principal who then contacted police,” the court records state. “The Crisis Center evaluated Cabrera and deemed that he was not a threat at this time and referred him to alcohol counseling. The Crisis Center discovered that the school had disciplined Cabrera and informed him he would not be graduating because he had missed too much school. They believed these incidents had triggered his outburst on social media.”

On Oct. 5, according to police, a Walter Johnson student told an assistant principal of a video that Cabrera posted on Snapchat that showed “someone holding a rifle with a loaded magazine with the words ‘Stop Power’ on it,” police wrote. Cabrera was no longer at the school.

On Oct. 12, several students spoke to a police officer assigned to the school about photographs and a threatening statement Cabrera had made on Snapchat. The students said he had also written “I hate WJ.”