Matthew Whitaker, now acting attorney general, at an August roundtable discussion at the Justice Department. (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

Maryland’s top lawyer is asking a federal judge to block Matthew G. Whitaker from serving as acting U.S. attorney general contending the appointment is illegal.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) says in a planned court filing Tuesday that President Trump’s appointment of Whitaker is unconstitutional and that he should be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who was confirmed by the Senate.

“The Constitution and Congress have established vitally important processes for filling high-level vacancies in the federal government,” Frosh said in a statement. “Few positions are more critical than that of U.S. Attorney General, an office that wields enormous enforcement power and authority over the lives of all Americans.”

The challenge to Whitaker’s appointment would come as part of Maryland’s ongoing federal lawsuit that is trying to force the Trump administration to uphold a key provision of the Affordable Care Act.

“Who the attorney general is is at the core of this lawsuit,” Frosh said in an interview Tuesday morning.

“Aside from the constitutional issue, this guy, Mr. Whitaker, has extreme views and that’s dangerous in itself,” said Frosh, adding he also expects any ruling in the state challenge to Whitaker’s role would be appealed.

The planned legal action over Whitaker, first reported by NPR, says his appointment violates the Constitution’s Appointments Clause that requires “principal” senior officials, like the attorney general, to be confirmed by the Senate. Maryland also contends it violates a federal statute that gives authority to the deputy attorney general when the top job is vacant.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately comment on word of Maryland’s intended filing. Since Whitaker’s appointment Wednesday, Justice Department officials have defended it as legal under the Vacancies Reform Act, an argument repeated Tuesday morning by White House spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp on Fox News.

Trump tapped Whitaker to serve as acting attorney general last week after forcing Jeff Sessions to resign. Whitaker, who served as Sessions’s chief of staff, assumes authority over the special-counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Frosh’s office said Tuesday that any action Whitaker takes in the health-care case on behalf of the federal government would be invalid because Whitaker should not be serving as acting attorney general.

The filing, prepared jointly with the law firm Goldstein & Russell, asks U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander, who has the health-care case, to quickly issue an injunction to replace Whitaker with Rosenstein.

Maryland lawyers filed the underlying lawsuit in September after Sessions told Congress the Justice Department would not defend central provisions of the health-care act including protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Now that Whitaker is serving as the nation’s top law enforcement official, he is in position to make decisions on behalf of the federal government, including in the health-care litigation.

“It is troubling, to say the least, that the President is attempting to fill a ‘vacancy’ he created himself with a ‘temporary’ appointment that might last for many months or years,” according to a draft of the court filing from Frosh’s office.

“It is especially troubling that the temporary appointee has not been confirmed by the Senate for his underlying position; the President might reasonably be seen as appointing a loyalist in a way that deliberately circumvents the Senate’s constitutional advice-and-consent role.”

Ovetta Wiggins, John Wagner and Devlin Barrett to this contributed to this report.