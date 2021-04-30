An investigation showed 47-year-old Aaron Wilson finished a shift at a restaurant, smoked PCP and scheduled an Uber Pool ride home, according to the statement. After shooting the driver and other passenger, he fled the vehicle, the statement said.
Wilson received a sentence of 80 years with 50 years suspended, according to prosecutors.
“I hope that today’s outcome provides some level of peace knowing that the man responsible for this tragedy will not be able harm anyone else and is being held accountable for his heinous crimes,” said State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement.