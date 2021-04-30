A man accused of killing an Uber driver and passenger during a shared ride in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

The crime occurred on Aug. 27, 2019. At about 9:45 p.m., Prince George’s County police officers responded to the report of a shooting on Indian Head Highway near the Beltway, the county’s Office of the State’s Attorney said in a statement. They found that 46-year-old Beaudovin Tchakounte, an Uber Pool driver, and 32-year-old Casey Robinson had been fatally shot, the statement said.

An investigation showed 47-year-old Aaron Wilson finished a shift at a restaurant, smoked PCP and scheduled an Uber Pool ride home, according to the statement. After shooting the driver and other passenger, he fled the vehicle, the statement said.

Wilson received a sentence of 80 years with 50 years suspended, according to prosecutors.

“I hope that today’s outcome provides some level of peace knowing that the man responsible for this tragedy will not be able harm anyone else and is being held accountable for his heinous crimes,” said State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement.  