Burke Slater allegedly stole expensive medical kits from hospitals and sold them on eBay, police said. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

A Maryland man allegedly stole medical kits from hospitals in the D.C. area and sold them on eBay for roughly $33,000 each, according to authorities.

Burke Slater, 52, of Gaithersburg, was arrested and charged with several felony charges after Fairfax County Police alleged he stole five kits from INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria and two from a hospital in Maryland, which was not named.

Slater worked as a vendor of medical supplies and had access to operating rooms, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said they launched an investigation after a medical supplier in Florida found some kits on eBay and checked the serial numbers. That showed the equipment was registered to Inova in Alexandria.

Police found that seven medical kits, each valued at $33,000, had been stolen. Officials said detectives found six of the kits that had been sold in states including Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington. Police said none of the customers knew the items were stolen when they bought them.

Slater surrendered to police on Wednesday and faced charges of grand larceny, money laundering and other charges, according to police. He was released on bond.