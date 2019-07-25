A Maryland woman who was struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died, police said.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery County police. Jennifer Christine Dimauro, 31, of North Bethesda, was trying to cross Tuckerman Lane at Kings Riding Way not far from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro stop when she was struck by a car.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. On Wednesday, police said she died of injuries related to the crash.

The 27-year-old driver of the car was not hurt in the crash, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

