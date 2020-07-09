Kiearra M. Tolson, 23, of Silver Spring was being held without bond at the Montgomery County jail, according to court records. She was expected to make her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Authorities identified the victim as Blair Niles.
In a statement Thursday, police said an acquaintance of Tolson called 911 to report that Tolson had killed her child.
“During a police interview, Tolson told investigators that she had starved her daughter (Blair Niles) for approximately three and a half weeks in the apartment on November Circle where she and her child lived,” Montgomery police said.
Tolson told investigators that she discarded the child’s body in a dumpster at the apartment complex, police said.
Police said the child’s father last reported seeing his daughter April 17 and had not had any contact with Tolson since.