A Maryland woman was apparently mauled to death Monday by a pit bull she adopted last month, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, officers responded to a home on Tamar Drive and found Robin Conway, 64, dead in her backyard, Howard County Police said in a statement.

A family member found Conway about 7:20 p.m. with the dog, which she had adopted from out of state two weeks ago, standing over her, and tied the pit bull to a fence post before calling police, the statement said.

The dog, which was barking and lunging on a leash when police arrived, was subdued by animal control officers and euthanized, according to the statement.

A necropsy will show whether the dog had rabies or other medical issues, police said. An autopsy is being performed on Conway.

No further information was available about where the dog was adopted from, according to police, and animal control officials had not previously responded to Conway’s address.