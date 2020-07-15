On June 17 police responded to a call from Thompson, who reported having suicidal thoughts and asked to be taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to charging documents released Wednesday.
En route to the hospital, she told officers she needed someone to go to her home and check on her baby, who she later said was in a trash bag, police said in charging documents. When officers arrived at her residence, they found the infant wrapped in blankets in several tied trash bags, court documents state. Majesty Salaam Keyffiyeh, who was unresponsive when police arrived, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson has admitted to intentionally suffocating her son with an article of clothing and placing him in a trash bag before taking a bus to another location and calling the police, police said.
Charging documents said Thompson was the only person caring for the child at the time of his death.
Prince George’s police do not expect to additional arrests, department spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said.
An attorney for Thompson could not immediately be reached.