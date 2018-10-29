A Maryland woman has been charged in a scheme to make and sell fake bank statements and utility bills so out-of-state residents could get driver’s licenses, police said Monday.

Elisa Arleni Ordonez, 38, of Silver Spring, faces multiple counts of fraud, according to the Montgomery County police.

Authorities said she ran a scheme, starting in August 2017, in which she sold fake documents to four people who then used the documents to get Maryland licenses. She charged between $1,700 and $2,550 for the fraudulent documents, they said.

Investigators said that at least 37 other people also tried to use fake documents made by Ordonez at the state’s motor vehicle department.

Police said she was caught after a 14-month investigation that involved police, along with investigators from the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and the Department of Transportation.



Elisa Arleni Ordonez was arrested and charged in a fraud scheme, officials said. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Officials said they are canceling the licenses of those who obtained them fraudulently. Ordonez was arrested at her home Oct. 23. She was later released on her own recognizance.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation and the MVA said they “proactively” investigate with law enforcement on “issues related to identity and residence fraud.”