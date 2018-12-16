A Montgomery County woman died Sunday from injuries suffered when she was struck by a car Friday, police said.

Investigators said Nancy Jean Soulen, 87, of Darnestown, was crossing Darnestown Road Friday evening when she was hit by an Acura TLX. First responders, who arrived at the scene at 5:19 p.m., transported Soulen to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to those injuries early Sunday, authorities said.

According to investigators, the Acura was traveling eastbound on Darnestown Road approaching Ancient Oak Drive. Soulen was crossing Darnestown Road in a southerly direction near Ancient Oak Drive when they collided near the intersection.

The 21-year-old driver of the Acura was not injured.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the cause of the collision and are asking anyone with information about it to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.