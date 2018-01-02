A woman was found dead in her bedroom in Forestville, Md., police said.

Sonya Harris, 38, was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. Dec. 30 after officers visited her home on the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a requested welfare check, according to Prince George’s County police.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she had died of trauma to the upper body, police said.

Police have said the death was not random.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information in the case.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 301-772-4925 or 866-411-TIPS.