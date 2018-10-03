A challenge to Maryland’s congressional voting map returns to federal court Thursday for the first time since the Supreme Court declined to immediately review the redistricting case.

The high court in June avoided answering the question of when extreme partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional in the Maryland case involving a Democratic-drawn map effort — and in another from Wisconsin involving a Republican effort.

The unsigned opinion left Maryland’s electoral lines untouched for the 2018 election and returned the case to the lower court.

Michael B. Kimberly, an attorney who represents a group of Republican voters in Maryland, wants a three-judge panel in Baltimore to require state lawmakers to redraw congressional districts in time for the 2020 elections.

At issue is the 6th District in Western Maryland, which was redrawn in 2011 to include parts of heavily Democratic Montgomery County.

Former governor Martin O’Malley, a Democrat, has been blunt about the partisan mapmaking in a deposition in the case, saying Democratic leaders intentionally redrew the districts to try to give their party an advantage.

The panel reviewing the case, Benisek v. Lamone, now must decide whether a trial is necessary and may want to hear from experts on both sides. One question is whether the judges — James K. Bredar, George L. Russell and Paul V. Niemeyer — would call into court the current leaders of the Maryland legislature and O’Malley.

O’Malley now says he believes redistricting should be done by an independent commission, not by lawmakers. The state’s current governor, Larry Hogan (R), took the unusual step of filing a brief supporting the challengers — and against the state — when the case was before the Supreme Court.

Justice Elena Kagan observed during oral argument at the Supreme Court that “the Maryland legislature got exactly what it intended, which was you took a Republican district, like a safe Republican district, and made it into not the safest of Democratic districts but a pretty safe one.”

Democratic mapmakers in 2011 moved hundreds of thousands of voters from Western Maryland out of the 6th District and added Democrats from Montgomery County.



The 6th Congressional District (Tim Meko/The Washington Post)

Republican Roscoe G. Bartlett had represented the district since 1993; he was reelected in 2010 by a 28 percentage-point margin. But Bartlett lost to Democrat John Delaney in the redrawn district in 2012 by 21 points. Delaney has won reelection ever since.

The office of Maryland’s attorney general, Brian E. Frosh (D), which must defend the state’s political map, says in court filings that the flip in party representation could be attributable to other factors. Delaney, the state notes, was a well-financed, well-organized candidate whose moderate views appealed to independent voters and some Republicans.

“His success could have occurred because Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters alike preferred his policy positions to those of his opponent, and plaintiffs have presented no proof or analysis to the contrary,” according to the filing.

The individual voters challenging the electoral map, the state says, also have failed to show that they were personally singled out or harmed by the newly drawn districts, Frosh’s filing says.

“What they have shown is nothing more than their preferred political party’s diminished success in electing its candidate,” according to Frosh’s office.

In the Nov. 6 general election to succeed Delaney, newcomer Democratic candidate David Trone faces Republican candidate Amie Hoeber.

At the Supreme Court in June, Kagan provided a possible blueprint for future cases in a concurring opinion joined by the court’s other liberal justices. She suggested partisan redistricting plans might be assessed based on whether voters are punished because of their past political associations in violation of the First Amendment.

According to attorneys for the Maryland Republican voters, the gerrymander of the 6th District has had a “chilling effect” on political engagement, as shown by lower turnout among Republican voters and a drop-off in fundraising by the Republican Central Committee.

In the 138 precincts that were in the 6th District both before and after the map was redrawn, turnout among Republican voters was 74,299, or 53.7 percent of election-day votes cast, in 2008. In the next presidential election year, 2012, turnout dropped to 60,969, or 47.8 percent of election-day votes.

GOP fundraising also dipped in the counties that remained in the 6th District by more than 6 percent during midterms and more than 12 percent during presidential election years, court filings show.

The evidence, attorneys say, amounts to “precisely the kind of associational injury that Justice Kagan described.”

The Supreme Court also declined to rule on the merits of the Wisconsin case in June and sent it back to a lower court for further proceedings.

