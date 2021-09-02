In a statement and a tweet issued Thursday, police said Davis had been arrested in the Central American country Aug. 5, and they included a photo of Costa Rican officers taking him away in handcuffs.
Police did not say why they waited nearly a month before notifying the public of an arrest in the case. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III had in June announced a warrant issued for Davis’s arrest and a $10,000 reward.
The shooting occurred late on the afternoon of May 19 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE, near Kenilworth Avenue, in the Deanwood neighborhood. Police said a woman driver tried to change lanes in front of the Maserati.
Surveillance video shows the driver getting out of the gray Maserati, walking up to the woman’s car in traffic, his arms extended, holding a gun with both hands. The video shows him opening fire at the driver’s side window as the woman pulls away.
Authorities said the woman was wounded and the child suffered minor cuts, apparently from broken glass. Police found the Maserati in Hyattsville.
Police said Thursday that Davis remains in Costa Rica undergoing extradition proceedings. It could not be learned whether he has an attorney. No details of how investigators learned that the suspect had left the United States or how he was found were provided. Authorities said they were assisted by the U.S. Marshals and the Department of Homeland Security.