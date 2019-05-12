A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges in the brutal attack of two Appalachian Trail hikers early Saturday that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized with severe stab wounds, authorities said Sunday.

James L. Jordan, 30, was taken into custody after Wythe County, Va. sheriff’s deputies located him along the trail in southwestern Virginia, by tracking an SOS signal triggered by one of the victims, officials said.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Western Virginia said in a statement Sunday that Jordan will be charged with murder and assault with intent to murder in connection with the attack and is scheduled to appear in court in Abingdon, Va., on Monday.

This is a developing story.

