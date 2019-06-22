An intense, two alarm fire was reported Saturday evening in the Glassmanor area of Prince George’s County.

The blaze apparently broke out in a three story apartment house in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace, about 7:30 p.m.

The fire department said there were no immediate reports of injuries to residents. However, three Prince George’s County fire fighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

The fire apparently began in a terrace level unit and spread to all three floors, the fire department said. It was not clear how many residents would be displaced.

