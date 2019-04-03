A massive blaze ripped through a row of townhomes in Chesapeake Beach, Md., Wednesday afternoon, killing two people and injuring eight firefighters.

Someone from inside the townhouse called 9-1-1 to report that it had caught fire at around 4:15 p.m., Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and encountered “heavy fire conditions,” Geraci said. They immediately summoned backup from nearby fire departments, reaching out to units as far away as Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. The blaze was under control about an hour later.

Geraci said the fast-moving blaze tore through neighboring townhomes, destroying five of them and damaging several others. In the aftermath of the fire, firefighters recovered two bodies that are being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be examined and identified.

A dozen families have been displaced by the fire, Geraci added. Eight firefighters were injured battling the inferno, including two who were transported to the burn unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The town of Chesapeake Beach is about an hour southeast of the District.

