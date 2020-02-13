Fairfax County fire officials gave no immediate details on what type of smoking materials were involved or how they were wrongly discarded.

The blaze broke out around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Poag Street inside the South Alex development. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of getting the initial call, officials said, and spent roughly four hours putting it out.

The building was in the middle of several others that were all under construction. Because the buildings were under construction, officials said, they didn’t have sprinkler systems in place.

Windy conditions added to the difficulty of fighting the fire, official said. It spread to a row of townhouses that were also under construction and several other buildings.

Other fire departments, including those from Arlington and Prince George’s counties, Alexandria and Fort Belvoir, were called in to help fight the fire.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, where they were treated and released, authorities said. One civilian was also hurt and taken to a hospital.