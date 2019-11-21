Lunde died in an accident at a residential construction site in McLean on July 23 that left a second man injured, police said. Both Lunde and the other victim had to be extricated following the trench collapse, police said. Lunde was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Digges turned himself in Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance.
Digges Development is a family-owned design build firm. They build luxury homes, custom homes and do renovations. The company has been in business for over 60 years.
