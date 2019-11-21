A Northern Virginia developer has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old employee, who was killed while working on a job site for the man’s company over the summer, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Thomas Digges, the 48-year-old owner of Digges Development in McLean, is facing counts of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children after a trench collapsed killing Spencer Lunde.

Lunde died in an accident at a residential construction site in McLean on July 23 that left a second man injured, police said. Both Lunde and the other victim had to be extricated following the trench collapse, police said. Lunde was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Digges turned himself in Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance.

Digges Development is a family-owned design build firm. They build luxury homes, custom homes and do renovations. The company has been in business for over 60 years.

